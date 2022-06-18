(STACKER) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Indianapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis.
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Ichiban Noodles
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8355 Bash St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1513
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Asaka Japanese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6414 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1584
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Oriental Inn
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1421 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3206
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Modita
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 850 Massachusetts Avenue Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Tomo Japanese Steak House & Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7411 N Keystone Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3374
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Thai Papaya
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3905 W 96th St Suite 1000, Indianapolis, IN 46268-3153
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Phaya Thai Street Food
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 5645 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216-2239
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Fujiyama Steak House of Japan
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5149 Victory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5948
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Sushi Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8028 S Emerson Ave Suite BB, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8670
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Thaitanium
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 741 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Sandra Rice and Noodle
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10625 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46236-2881
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Saigon Market & Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4760 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3318
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 225 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2118
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8265 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6228
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Taste Restaurant @ Lucky Lou Seafood and Dimsum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3623 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Sakura Japanese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7201 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3243
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8601 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. King Wok
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4150 Lafayette Rd Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46254-5443
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Thai Recipes Restaurant
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 404 E Thompson Rd Ste G2, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1800
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Thai Town Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $
– Address: 1237 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-3126
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Thai Orchid
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8145 Bash St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-2094
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Mikado Japanese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 148 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1006
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 49 W Maryland St. Ste 226, Indianapolis, IN 46204
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Jasmine Thai Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4825 E 96th St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3800
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Blue Sushi Sake Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2721 E 86th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2413
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Thai Taste Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5353 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-4510
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Siam Square
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 936 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1706
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Egg Roll Number 1
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 4540 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5930
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Thai Paradise
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 137 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2801
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Thai Spice
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2220 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6315
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor