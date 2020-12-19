‘Best Christmas present ever’: Workers at IU Health Bloomington get first vaccinations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Workers at Indiana University (IU) Health Bloomington are breathing a sigh of relief after getting their first COVID vaccinations this morning.

“It’s the best Christmas present ever. Both of us had tears in our eyes because we are so excited,” details Katy Howe, Director of Emergency and Trauma Services IU Health Bloomington, “For one, my dad was like, send me a picture afterwards I wanna see how you did.”

Staff members say the feeling of hope was palpable as the injections began at 8 am. This was a test run for IU’s hospitals in Bloomington and Paoli. So far, no one has shown any major symptoms or side effects from receiving the vaccine. Some people have reported feeling pain in their shoulder or arm, which is common for vaccinations.

“The flu shot hurts more than this shot hurts,” says Howe.

“Once they get the vaccine they are monitored for 15 minutes, and 30 minutes if they have had a reaction in the past,” explains Carol Weiss-Kennedy, Director of Community Health for the IU Health South Central Region, “Now after the second dose [symptoms] may be more likely because we are building antibodies, and that’s a good sign. It shows it’s working.”

The Bloomington locations expect to be able to vaccinated 25 to 30 workers an hour come Monday. Nurses there say they hope to lead by example, and encourage others to get the vaccine.

“We as nurses now have an opportunity to step up, and say, ‘Hey, I’m willing to do this vaccination for you, will you be able to stand up and do this vaccination for us?” questions Howe.

Howe has four children, one of whom is a first responder. She says at time her family has had to quarantine because of their proximity to being on the front lines. When that happens, three of her children end up staying with grandparents, and Howe and her son stay in the “first responder house” as they call it.

“I think the true nature of families being able to get together the way we used to isn’t going to come together until all of everybody does their part with this vaccination,” says Howe.

Starting Monday at their Paoli facility, IU Health believes they vaccinate can 50 to 60 workers per day. Anyone getting a vaccination will receive the second dose in about 21 days.