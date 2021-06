Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

Best counties to raise a family in Indiana

Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Indiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. LaPorte County

– Population: 110,154

– Median home value: $132,600 (72% own)

– Median rent: $747 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $53,658

– Top public schools: F. Willard Crichfield Elementary School (A-), Paul F. Boston Middle School (A-), Hailmann Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: La Lumiere School (A+), Marquette Catholic High School (A), Sacred Heart Apostolic School (A-)

– Top places to live: Long Beach (A-), La Porte (B), Michigan City (B)

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Montgomery County

– Population: 38,287

– Median home value: $125,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $684 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $55,522

– Top public schools: Ladoga Elementary School (A), Southmont Junior High School (A), Walnut Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Crawfordsville (B), Brown Township (B+), Union Township (B+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Spencer County

– Population: 20,447

– Median home value: $127,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $708 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $57,305

– Top public schools: David Turnham Educational Center (A), Lincoln Trail Elementary School (A), Chrisney Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Bernard School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Santa Claus (A), Carter Township (A-), Clay Township (A-)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dearborn County

– Population: 49,479

– Median home value: $170,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $744 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $68,658

– Top public schools: North Dearborn Elementary School (A-), East Central High School (A-), Greendale Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Lawrence School (unavailable), St. Mary Elementary School (unavailable), St. John Evangelical Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hidden Valley (A-), Greendale (A-), Bright (B+)

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Howard County

– Population: 82,331

– Median home value: $109,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $700 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $52,373

– Top public schools: Western Middle School (A-), Northwestern Senior High School (A-), Western Intermediate School (A-)

– Top private schools: Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School (unavailable), Redeemer Lutheran School (unavailable), Acacia Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Greentown (B), Kokomo (B), Harrison Township (A-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kosciusko County

– Population: 79,035

– Median home value: $150,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $788 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $61,366

– Top public schools: Edgewood Middle School (A-), Eisenhower Elementary School (B+), Warsaw Community High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Lakeland Christian Academy (A-), Sacred Heart Elementary School (unavailable), Warsaw Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Winona Lake (A), Warsaw (A-), Syracuse (B-)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Marshall County

– Population: 46,461

– Median home value: $138,700 (75% own)

– Median rent: $754 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $52,658

– Top public schools: Riverside Intermediate School (A-), Triton Elementary School (B+), Argos Community Junior/Senior High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Culver Academies (A+), St. Michael School (unavailable), St. Paul’s Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bremen (B), Plymouth (B), Center Township (B+)

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vanderburgh County

– Population: 181,291

– Median home value: $129,000 (65% own)

– Median rent: $789 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $49,708

– Top public schools: Signature School (A+), North High School (B+), Oak Hill Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Evansville Day School (A), Reitz Memorial High School (A), Mater Dei High School (A-)

– Top places to live: Melody Hill (A-), Darmstadt (B+), Highland (B+)

Canva

#17. Hancock County

– Population: 75,164

– Median home value: $169,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $895 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $74,072

– Top public schools: Eastern Hancock Middle School (A), McCordsville Elementary School (A), Mt. Comfort Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Michael’s Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: McCordsville (A), New Palestine (B+), Fortville (B+)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Elkhart County

– Population: 204,558

– Median home value: $144,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $810 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $57,021

– Top public schools: Wakarusa Elementary School (A-), North Wood Middle School (A-), Nappanee Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Elkhart Christian Academy (A-), Bethany Christian Schools (B+), Clinton Christian School (B-)

– Top places to live: Goshen (A-), Dunlap (B+), Middlebury (B+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Warrick County

– Population: 62,280

– Median home value: $168,200 (79% own)

– Median rent: $865 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $73,482

– Top public schools: Sharon Elementary School (A), Castle South Middle School (A), Castle North Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: St. John the Baptist School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Newburgh (A-), Boonville (B+), Chandler (B-)

Canva

#14. Lake County

– Population: 485,707

– Median home value: $149,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $886 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $56,128

– Top public schools: Munster High School (A+), Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School (A), Frank H. Hammond Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Andrean High School (A), Bishop Noll Institute (A-), Illiana Christian High School (B+)

– Top places to live: Munster (A+), Schererville (A), Crown Point (A)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Marion County

– Population: 951,869

– Median home value: $136,700 (54% own)

– Median rent: $889 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $48,316

– Top public schools: Herron High School (A+), Paramount Schools of Excellence – Brookside (A), Speedway Junior High School (A)

– Top private schools: Park Tudor School (A+), International School of Indiana (A+), Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School (A+)

– Top places to live: Meridian Hills (A+), Broad Ripple (A+), Delaware Trails (A+)

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tippecanoe County

– Population: 191,553

– Median home value: $153,000 (55% own)

– Median rent: $851 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $53,130

– Top public schools: West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School (A+), West Lafayette Elementary School (A+), West Lafayette Intermediate School (A+)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian School (A-), Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School (A-), Lafayette Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: West Lafayette (A), Battle Ground (A), Lafayette (A-)

Cool10191 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dubois County

– Population: 42,543

– Median home value: $156,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $660 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $60,666

– Top public schools: Ferdinand Elementary School (A), Cedar Crest Intermediate School (A), Ireland Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Precious Blood School (unavailable), Holy Family School (unavailable), Academy of Learning – Jasper (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Jasper (A), Huntingburg (B), Boone Township (A)

Canva

#10. Floyd County

– Population: 77,320

– Median home value: $171,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $796 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $64,468

– Top public schools: Floyd Central High School (A), Greenville Elementary School (A), Floyds Knobs Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Christian Academy of Indiana (A-), Our Lady of Perpetual Help School (unavailable), Holy Family School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Georgetown (A-), New Albany (A-), Galena (B)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Porter County

– Population: 168,636

– Median home value: $185,400 (75% own)

– Median rent: $933 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $71,152

– Top public schools: Morgan Township Elementary School (A), Northview Elementary School (A), Discovery Charter School (A)

– Top private schools: Victory Christian Academy (A-), Portage Christian School (B), St. Paul Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Valparaiso (A), Porter (A), Ogden Dunes (A)

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson County

– Population: 153,716

– Median home value: $164,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $955 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $72,440

– Top public schools: Center Grove Middle School Central (A), Center Grove Elementary School (A), Sugar Grove Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Greenwood Christian Academy (B), Ss. Francis & Clare Catholic School (unavailable), Our Lady of Greenwood School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bargersville (A), Greenwood (A), New Whiteland (A-)

12019 // Pixabay

#7. Bartholomew County

– Population: 82,481

– Median home value: $153,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $937 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $63,431

– Top public schools: Columbus North High School (A), Columbus Signature Academy (CSA) – Lincoln Campus (A-), Columbus East High School (A-)

– Top private schools: Columbus Christian School (B), St. Peter’s Lutheran School (unavailable), St. Bartholomew School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Columbus (A), Harrison Township (A), German Township (A-)

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#6. St. Joseph County

– Population: 270,216

– Median home value: $129,000 (68% own)

– Median rent: $793 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $52,769

– Top public schools: Northpoint Elementary School (A), Prairie Vista Elementary School (A), Discovery Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Trinity School at Greenlawn (A+), Saint Joseph High School (A), Marian High School (A)

– Top places to live: Granger (A+), Osceola (A-), Mishawaka (A-)

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Allen County

– Population: 372,575

– Median home value: $129,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $773 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $54,857

– Top public schools: Homestead Senior High School (A), Woodside Middle School (A), Oak View Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Canterbury School (A+), Concordia Lutheran High School (A-), Bishop Dwenger High School (A-)

– Top places to live: Huntertown (A-), Fort Wayne (A-), Leo-Cedarville (B+)

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Boone County

– Population: 65,544

– Median home value: $233,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,011 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $83,077

– Top public schools: Zionsville Community High School (A+), Boone Meadow (A+), Zionsville Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Traders Point Christian Schools (B+), James E. Davis School (A-), Children’s Learning Program (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Zionsville (A+), Whitestown (A+), Lebanon (B+)

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

– Population: 146,461

– Median home value: $175,600 (56% own)

– Median rent: $920 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $49,839

– Top public schools: Bloomington High School South (A+), Childs Elementary School (A), University Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Christian Academy (A), Harmony School (A-), St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bloomington (A), Ellettsville (A-), Perry Township (A+)

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hendricks County

– Population: 163,799

– Median home value: $191,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,076 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $81,933

– Top public schools: Brownsburg West Middle School (A+), Reagan Elementary School (A+), Brownsburg East Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Bethesda Christian Schools (B), Kingsway Christian School (unavailable), St. Malachy Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Avon (A), Brownsburg (A), Plainfield (A)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hamilton County

– Population: 323,117

– Median home value: $263,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,176 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $98,173

– Top public schools: Carmel High School (A+), Creekside Middle School (A+), Smoky Row Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: University High School of Indiana (A+), St. Theodore Guerin High School (A), Eman Schools (A)

– Top places to live: Carmel (A+), Fishers (A+), Westfield (A+)