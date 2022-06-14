Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor

(STACKER) There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#28. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3944 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2467

#27. Pizza King

#27. Pizza King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7045 Bluff Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4187

Tripadvisor

#26. Topper’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 910 W 10th St Suite 12, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4802

Tripadvisor

#25. Byrnes Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5615 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1554

#24. Enzo Pizza

#24. Enzo Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3940 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1312

#23. Giordano's

#23. Giordano’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4110 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Tripadvisor

#22. Goodfellas Pizzeria – Mass Ave

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 545 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tripadvisor

#21. Union Jack Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6225 W 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224-3627

Tripadvisor

#20. HotBox Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6260 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1671

Tripadvisor

#19. King Dough Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 452 N Highland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3724

Tripadvisor

#18. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4939 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-5678

Tripadvisor

#17. Union Jack Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 924 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-1938

Tripadvisor

#16. Magoo’s California Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4919 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3321

Tripadvisor

#15. Vito Provolone’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8031 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4252

#14. Diavola

#14. Diavola

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1134 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3256

Tripadvisor

#13. Napolese Pizzeria at the Fashion Mall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8702 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN 46240-7621

#12. Napolese

#12. Napolese

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1005

Tripadvisor

#11. Arni’s River Ridge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4705 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Tripadvisor

#10. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1508 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2156

Tripadvisor

#9. Bazbeaux Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 811 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Tripadvisor

#8. Some Guys Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6235 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46220-4543

#7. Ale Emporium

#7. Ale Emporium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8617 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1552

Tripadvisor

#6. Pearl Street Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 65 E Pearl St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

#5. Giordano's

#5. Giordano’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 43 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tripadvisor

#4. Giorgio’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001

Tripadvisor

#3. Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5646 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-6428

Tripadvisor

#2. Bazbeaux Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 334 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2109

Tripadvisor

#1. Brozinni Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8581

