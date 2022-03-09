A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Indiana using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Northwest Allen County Schools (Fort Wayne)

Number of schools: 11 (7,857 students)

Graduation rate: 96% (63% reading proficient and 57% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Plainfield Community School Corporation (Plainfield)

Number of schools: 7 (5,759 students)

Graduation rate: 93% (73% reading proficient and 70% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. School Town of Speedway (Speedway)

Number of schools: 6 (1,871 students)

Graduation rate: 95% (60% reading proficient and 63% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. School Town of Munster (Munster)

Number of schools: 5 (4,206 students)

Graduation rate: 95% (68% reading proficient and 66% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Hamilton Southeastern School District (Fishers)

Number of schools: 23 (22,183 students)

Graduation rate: 96% (66% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Westfield-Washington Schools (Westfield)

Number of schools: 9 (8,435 students)

Graduation rate: 98% (67% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Brownsburg Community School Corporation (Brownsburg)

Number of schools: 11 (9,453 students)

Graduation rate: 99% (76% reading proficient and 77% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Carmel Clay Schools (Carmel)

Number of schools: 15 (16,664 students)

Graduation rate: 98% (77% reading proficient and 75% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Zionsville Community Schools (Zionsville)

Number of schools: 8 (7,435 students)

Graduation rate: 97% (76% reading proficient and 72% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. West Lafayette Community School Corporation (West Lafayette)

Number of schools: 3 (2,396 students)

Graduation rate: 95% (72% reading proficient and 72% math proficient)

Average teacher salary: No data available (16:1 student to teacher ratio)