Better Business Bureau warns people about Plainfield business

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to take caution before doing business with a Plainfield contractor.

In early November 2020, the BBB noticed a sudden rise in complaints submitted against Warrenco Construction and Paving, LLC. It also was also a pattern among the complaints and opened an investigation into the company to find out more.

The BBB said that consumers are reporting that the company collected down payments, promised to begin within 30 days, and never showed up. They also report that attempts to secure refunds or get updates have been unsuccessful.

The BBB said it repeatedly called, emailed and sent letters to Warrenco notifying the company of the alleged pattern of complaint and requesting their response. While the company did communicate to BBB their intention to answer their complaints, they never responded to the alleged pattern. They also stopped responding to complaints submitted to BBB. As of January 27, 2020, the company has a total of 18 unanswered complaints constituting more than $78,000 in alleged consumer losses.

As a result of BBB’s investigation and Warrenco’s failure to respond to complaints, the BBB Standards Committee voted to revoke the company’s accreditation.

“Being responsive is one of BBB’s Standards for Trust,” said Tim Maniscalo, BBB Central Indiana President and CEO. “A business should be intentional about addressing their customers’ needs and concerns while maintaining proper communication.”

The company has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale.