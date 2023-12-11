(WTTV/WXIN) — As online shopping and shipping are in high gear, scammers ove to take advantage of this hectic atmosphere.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam that works especially well during this time of year when people are sending gifts through the mail and shipping companies. Say you order something online, then you’re contacted by the vendor who says you have to pay for “discreet shipping” before they can send it to you.

what is “discrete shipping?” It’s basically a way to ship an item without giving away what might be in the box. It’s often used so a gift for someone isn’t spoiled. Or, the BBB says, people sometimes use it if they’ve ordered things like diet pills, vaping products, ammunition, or CBD edibles.



While some companies, like Amazon, offer this service for some orders up front, scammers try to charge you separately through Zelle or Cashapp for the discreet shipping. And, the BBB points out, if you use an app to pay instead of a credit card, you probably won’t be able to get your money back once you realize you’ve been scammed.

To protect yourself, the BBB recommend these precautions:

Buy from reputable shops . If you purchase something online, research before giving the vendor your full trust. Ensuring a working phone number and address on a professional-looking website is a good place to start.

. If you purchase something online, research before giving the vendor your full trust. Ensuring a working phone number and address on a professional-looking website is a good place to start. Understand how different payment methods work . Different payment types come with different rights and responsibilities. For example, you may be able to contest fraudulent charges on your credit card, but money sent through digital payment apps works more like cash. Once you’ve sent the funds, they are gone for good. Only use safe payment methods that come with protections when shopping online.

. Different payment types come with different rights and responsibilities. For example, you may be able to contest fraudulent charges on your credit card, but money sent through digital payment apps works more like cash. Once you’ve sent the funds, they are gone for good. Only use safe payment methods that come with protections when shopping online. Check the seller’s reviews and ratings. These exist on various platforms, but authentic, verified reviews can also be accessed from a company’s BBB Profile. When reading reviews, look for positive or negative trends and note how the company responds.

These exist on various platforms, but authentic, verified reviews can also be accessed from a company’s BBB Profile. When reading reviews, look for positive or negative trends and note how the company responds. Check for a secure website. Look for the “https://” URL structure in the company’s web address and the padlock symbol in the address bar. These verify you’ve got a secure connection and encryption of your data. More information on website security.