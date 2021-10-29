Cyclists, pedestrians calling for more safety measures along Monon Trail crosswalk

A bicyclist was hit and killed Thursday morning at the intersection of 86th Street and the Monon Trail near the Nora Plaza.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. and killed longtime Bicycle Garage Indy employee Frank Radaker. IMPD and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works are working to determine whether or not the crosswalk where it happened is fully up to code and what, if anything, could have prevented the crash.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, cyclists and pedestrians are calling for more safety measures at the intersection.

“It’s a dangerous spot,” said Mike, a local cyclist. “I’m much more worried about it [safety] today than I was yesterday.”

Some cyclists want to see a bridge built across 86th street as a safer option to get across.

“It would be ideal, but I know that’s expensive,” said Mac McDonald, a cyclist. “It looks like intersection I could probably use it.”

The Department of Public Works refused an on-camera interview but agreed to answer our questions over email.

Ben Easley with DPW said all signage and markings are appropriate per federal standards.

DPW is waiting to learn more from IMPD’s investigation and says crash details will help guide the discussion if additional infrastructure could have prevented the crash.

“It’s always somewhat heart wrenching when you hear that over the radio,” Young said.

Young says the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“The intersection is very busy with those pedestrians and vehicles and it’s one of the worst inner changes as we cross the Monon,” said Scott Helvie, Chief Operating Officer of Bicycle Garage Indy.

IMPD is reminding drivers and pedestrians to pay attention and look out for one another.

“It’s very important for our drivers, we have a responsibility that we share the road with those folks too,” Young said. “Take your time getting to work, leave on time and pay attention to what you’re doing.”