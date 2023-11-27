INDIANAPOLIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is working to recruit more than 300 mentors and raise $300,000 to expand its services to Hoosier children.

The organization held a celebration event on Monday night as it prepared for Giving Tuesday. While the group currently serves more than 1,000 central Indiana children, Big Brothers Big Sisters leaders say there are currently around 1,000 other children on a waiting list.

The group hopes to raise money and recruit more mentors so it can mentor even more local children.

“What it comes around to first and foremost is just kids need to be a part of community that they know cares for them,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana CEO Darcey Palmer-Schultz said.

The organization and its mentors help kids with an array of things, whether it be schoolwork, mental health or staying out of trouble.

Unfortunately, 2023 has been one of the most violent years for young Hoosiers in Indianapolis history. This year broke the record for the highest number of juvenile homicides in the Circle City.

“You know, it has been a tough year,” Palmer-Schultz said.

As Indianapolis and surrounding Hoosier communities see an uptick in youth violence, she said these tough issues are always on her mind.

“Some of our kids have been harmed by what’s happened over the last year,” Palmer-Schultz said. “And it’s something we’re really mindful of in the work and it’s part of what fuels us to reach as many kids as we can.”

The program strives to build community for children and connect them with role models.

“We want to make sure that they have the support, they have the encouragement and they have the people that they’re coming to us for,” Palmer-Schultz said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrated several of its volunteers Monday night as the group strives to add more to the team. In attendance during the event was Colts star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He tells FOX59/CBS4 that these types of services are crucial for many kids.

“Not everyone is fortunate enough to have those positive role models in their life,” the Indianapolis NFL star said.

Buckner said he recalls the mentors and role models of his own childhood. He said he knows firsthand the impact they can have.

“Feeling like my voice was heard as a young child is a big difference,” Buckner described. “You know what I mean? And it goes a long way and it helps shape and mold who they’re going to be in the future.”

While organizers said they know there is much more to be done across the community, they said building these types of relationships is a critical foundation.

“Certainly it’s a very complex issue, and there’s a lot more to consider, but I always believe the starting point is in people having other people to be there for them,” Palmer-Schultz said.

You can learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana’s Giving Tuesday campaign and volunteer efforts online.