Big donation for Toys for Tots campaign

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers made a big donation for the holiday season.

The Indiana Pacers donated 350 toys to the Toys for Tots drive. They want to help families celebrate Christmas.

Toys for Tots is Marine Corps. program and organizers say this year those gifts are needed more than ever. It’ll bring joy for many folks and their children who’ve fallen on hard times during the pandemic.

“With all these different organizations coming together, it’s very important because it’s one we can all get behind — taking care of our children, the future,” GySgt. Alexander Baye, the Toys for Tots Coordinator, said.

If you want to help a Hoosier family this holiday season, you can make a donation or find a drop-off site. You can find a list on the Indianapolis Toys for Tots campaign website. You’ll also find information about an Amazon wishlist for the children.

The sooner you donate the better, so kids get their toys before the new year.