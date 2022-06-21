FISHERS, Ind. — As summer officially starts, events across the area are picking up and preparing to attract huge crowds ready to enjoy the weather.

Spark! Fishers kicked off Tuesday with a free concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Over the next few days Fishers welcomes everyone to enjoy a 5k, art and car show, another free concert and the biggest event of the week on Saturday.

“All kind of culminating with our street fair that happens on Saturday with local vendors, a parade, fireworks,” said Kara Hall with the City of Fishers. “Kind of a patriotic start to summer.”

Hall said the near week of events is all about showing off what is unique about Fishers.

”We have a ton of free events for families just to get out, get outside, make memories and just show why they’re proud to be Fishers residents,” Hall said.

Just to the East, Carmel is getting ready for CarmelFest on July 3 and July 4.

”We are going to be bigger and better with all the things people expect and with some added things to just enhance everything,” said Jeff Worrell, one of the CarmelFest Grand Marshals.

Worrell said there were still COVID hesitations last year, now it’s full steam ahead.

”You will have any kind of drinks or food and entertainment that your heart desires,” he said.

Worrell said the kids zone is going to be bigger, there’s more for all ages and of course the parade and fireworks people always expect. There are even a few things that haven’t been announced yet.

”I believe if you lookup at the start of the parade there will be a special event happening in the sky above Rangeline Road,” Worrell said.

Both nights will feature a fireworks show. On July 3, there will be two separate shows at the same time. One at West Park and the other at Badger Field. On July 4, the third show will happen just north of the Palladium in Carmel.

The CarmelFest parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of July 4. It will start on Merchant Square, head to Rangeline Rd., turn right on Main St. and end at Carmel High School.

Fourth of July fireworks will also be going off in downtown Indy. The annual show is once again at the 500 North Meridian Building.

Bob Schultz, the interim President and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc., said they had to move the show because of local ordinances regarding how close fireworks can be to residences.

“We have certain limitations as do, most communities do, on proximities to where people sleep. That limits hotels and residences but also prisons and jails and hospitals,” Schultz said.

The show will start at 10 p.m.

”About 3,500 shells that will illuminate the night sky and we certainly have a grand finale with about 800 or 900 more of those,” Schultz said.

If you’re looking for an up-close show, Schultz recommends sitting on the grounds of the Indiana War Memorial over at the American Legion Mall. For a farther away view, Schultz said anything north of Monument Circle or on the west side of downtown.

In a new addition to downtown fun, Spark on the Circle will be happening every weekday on Monument Circle. It kicks off on Friday, June 24 and will run through mid-October.

”Ping pong on the circle, giant jenga, games, artists, artists performances, live music at times, sometimes we’ll have food trucks, sometimes we’ll have popup ice cream,” Schultz said.

The fun will happen Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

”It’s kind of the peoples’ plaza when you think of monument circle,” Schultz said. “We want people to feel comfortable coming down there, you don’t have to spend a lot of money.”

All events are expecting big crowds so it’s a good idea to plan ahead.