Big Ten partnering with other conferences to focus on mental health

INDIANAPOLIS — As Iowa and Michigan get ready to square off in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, the conference is taking time to focus on student-athlete mental health.

“Teammates for Mental Health” is a partnership between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC to support a combined 27,000 student athletes across the three conferences.

”I would absolutely say it’s critical,” said Adam Neuman, Big Ten Conference Chief of Staff, Strategy & Operations and Deputy General Counsel, along with the Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet Chair.

The goal of Teammates for Mental Health is also to fight the stigma around mental health, especially for student-athletes.

”Anything we can do to help destigmatize and also provide resources is something we want to do,” said Neuman.

He said the idea is to pool resources to figure out what the best avenues are for helping student-athletes with their mental health.

”But now we have the opportunity to take therapists, mental health professionals from all of our universities and say, ‘Hey what’s working at your university?'” Neuman said.

Neuman said mental health is so nuanced that one plan won’t work for everyone, they’re trying to gather a collection of best practices.

”Some people are going to need more exercise, some people need better nutrition, some people need a friendly conversation,” he said.

College student-athletes are under some intense pressure with all of their obligations. Neuman said it’s time to start recognizing what effect that pressure can have.

”We want people to talk about a hamstring strain the way they talk about depression, not exactly the same but the effort to seek help should be exactly the same,” he said.

Neuman said “Teammates for Mental Health” is also about preparing student-athletes for life after sports. He said they often see students who have focused their whole life around their sport struggling with their identity once the final whistle blows.

”That entire life story narrative is sort of gone in some respects and that is a terribly difficult thing to combat,” Neuman said.

Different Public Service Announcements will start rolling out Nov. 29 during the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Big Ten/ACC Challenge. You’ll see all three conference commissioners featured and several well-known coaches, including Duke Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Kryzewski.

”If someone out there is watching this PSA and says, ‘Hey Mike Kryzewski says we can care about mental health and he has no problem saying that,’ we think that’s inspiring,” said Neuman.

In recent months athletes have begin to put their mental health at the forefront like never before. Most noticeably Simone Biles, who stepped aside during the 2020 Summer Olympics to focus on her mental health.

”This is something that is critical to the future of college athletics and it’s critical to student-athletes across the country,” Neuman said.

He said the goal is to give each athlete across the partnership the tools and resources to make their mental health a top priority.