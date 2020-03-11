Big Ten Tournament set to kick off despite coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The coronavirus continues to be a big concern for basketball fans everywhere with the Big Ten Tournament tipping off tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the NCAA tournament starting next week.

As of this morning, all Big Ten games will go on as scheduled. Officials say any decisions about further changes to the Big Ten will be made by the league.

But fans and player are encouraged to take some safety precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Bankers Life Fieldhouse say they have preventive measures in place to help prevent the spread of viruses. These include:

(1) Cleaning and disinfecting of exposed surfaces

(2) Posted reminders to cover coughing and sneezing and to frequently wash hands with soap and water,

(3) Providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

In meantime, NCAA officials are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation. That tournament kicks off next week with the regional games played at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 26 and 28.

Officials say workers at Lucas Oil employees have spent extra time cleaning and disinfecting the stadium.

So far, those games are set to go on as scheduled.