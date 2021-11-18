Big Woods and Hard Truth Distilling to open in Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fashion Mall at Keystone will be adding two new additions in spring 2022: Big Woods and Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Big Woods began in 2009 in Nashville, Indiana, and has quickly expanded across Indiana with locations in Speedway, Bloomington, Franklin, Noblesville and more. Hard Truth Distilling Co. and Quaff ON! Brewing Co. were founded as part of the Big Woods experience and are featured in Big Woods locations.

The Big Woods in the Fashion Mall will be located near the newly opened Shake Shack.

Hard Truth Distilling produced and releases a variety of premium spirits, including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum.

Hard Truth Distilling in the Fashion Mall will be located at the kiosk in the Fashion cafe to create a bar atmosphere for shoppers.

For more information on Big Woods Restaurant Group, including career opportunities, please click here.