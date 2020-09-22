Bikers can ride a Pacers Bikeshare bike for free Thursday

The City of Indianapolis partnered with Indiana Pacers Bikeshare to provide free access to the city’s bike share program on September 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. is encouraging people to use a bike instead of driving by offering free trips with Pacers Bikeshare on Thursday.

The organization said Thursday, September 24 will be a Pacers Bikeshare Free Day powered by Knozone. This is an initiative by the city’s Office of Sustainability to improve Central Indiana’s air quality and make the region more sustainable and livable.

“In Indianapolis, we encourage everyone to adopt daily habits that improve our air quality. By replacing a car trip with Pacers Bikeshare, residents can help lower our collective carbon footprint,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This partnership is an exciting component of our sustainability efforts, as residents will have free access to a convenient transportation option that reduces emissions, connects neighborhoods across the community, and shapes a better city.”

People can take advantage by checking out a bike at any Pacers Bikeshare station. A credit card is required for checking out, and any trip over 60 minutes will incur a usage fee of 15 cents per minute.

People can learn more by visiting www.pacersbikeshare.org.