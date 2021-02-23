Billiards legend ‘Black Widow’ Jeanette Lee diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer

Pool player Jeanette Lee attends NY Giants Justin Tuck’s 3rd Annual Celebrity Billiards Tournament at Slate on June 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Rush For Literacy)

Billiards legend and former Indianapolis resident Jeanette Lee, also known as the “Black Widow,” announced this month that she has been diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.

“I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight. Jim Valvano so eloquently told us to ‘Never give up’. I owe it to my three young daughters to do exactly that,” said Lee, 49, in a statement published by the the American Poolplayers Association.

Lee, a top-ranked billiards professional, won over 30 national and international titles.

