Black community leaders protest at Statehouse in response to unheard bills

INDIANAPOLIS — The African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI) and grass roots organizations joined together at the Statehouse Tuesday for a silent protest.

The protest was in response to events in February, where members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) were booed while bringing up concerns about racism and discrimination while discussing a House bill.

“We thought it was important to remind the General Assembly that those issues are appropriate areas of public policy debate and discussion, and that there’s expectation for decorum,” Marshawn Wolley, the Public Policy Director for the AACI said.

Organizers also want to raise awareness about bills impacting Black Hoosiers.

“We also wanted to acknowledge that fact that there’s a bunch of bills that were bad bills that would likely create racial disparities and racial inequities, and we also know that there’s some good bills that are out here, some of them which were not heard and actually quite a few of them were not heard, the Root Cause bill in particular, and so we wanted to make sure we lifted those up.”

Bills referenced at silent protest

The AACI says it’s now more engaged with lawmakers and has been very involved in showing support and opposition to bills under consideration. It wants to see more root cause bills to be heard, to address racial inequities and disparities.