Black Friday shopping: Deals you don’t want to miss

INDIANAPOLIS — Black Friday is less than two weeks away and stores are gearing up for the big day, some even rolling out deals early.

Here’s what you don’t want to miss.

Walmart:

  • Featured deals include: Chromebook 4 $87; TCL 55″ 4k Smart T.V. with Roku $228; Shark Self-Empty Robot $288; Apple AirPods with charging case $89; Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Cameras 3-pack $199
  • Complete Wamart Black Friday guide

Target:

Best Buy:

Amazon:

  • Featured deals include: Blue Yeti USB Mic $99; Bissell ProHeat Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner $277.99; WiFi Bluetooth Projector $149.97; Amazon Fire 50″ TV $359.99
  • Complete Amazon Black Friday guide

Lowe’s

  • Featured deals include: Samsung Platinum Washer and Dryer Duo $1458; LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator $699; Dewalt Power Detect XR Power Tool Combo Kit $299
  • Complete Lowe’s Black Friday guide

Tractor Supply Co.

