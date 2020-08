BlackBerry phones are making a comeback. The company has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers over the years. Now, a new licensee, OnwardMobility, has signed on to bring back the BlackBerry.

The new model will feature a physical QWERTY keyboard. The device will run on the Android operating system, and have 5G connectivity. It will also have top of the line security.

There is no word yet on the price.

The new BlackBerry will make its debut next year.