Blackford County Sheriff’s Office investigating after crash claims lives of 2 children

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A head-on crash on State Road 18 claimed the lives of two children Friday night.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened about a mile east of State Road 3 on State Road 18. When deputies arrived, they found a pick-up truck on fire. They were able to put out the flames using fire extinguishers.

Medics flew Robert Cook, who was driving the truck at the time of the crash, to a Fort Wayne hospital. His two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, died at the scene.

The man driving the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer, was not injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined Cook was driving eastbound on SR 18 when, for some reaseon, he drove into the westbound lane, hitting the Long’s vehicle head-on.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of the time of this report.