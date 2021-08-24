Bloody dumpster leads Lafayette police to body in trash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Officers responding to a call from a Lafayette business about a large amount of blood inside a just-emptied dumpster stopped a garage truck and found a man’s body within the trash it was hauling.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday that authorities are investigating the man’s death as a possible homicide.

Lafayette police were called Monday morning to Home Acres Building Supplies after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in its emptied dumpster.

The Journal & Courier reports officers stopped a garbage truck and directed it to a transfer station, where they searched the trash and found the man’s body.