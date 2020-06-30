Bloomington father charged after 2-month-old airlifted to hospital with brain injury, broken ribs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man faces charges after an infant was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children with a brain injury and broken ribs, police say.

Police arrested 27-year-old Westyn L. Blake on Monday. He faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in injury and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age.

Police say a 2-month-old baby was admitted to IU Health Bloomington Hospital on Friday for failure to thrive. The baby was then transported by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis on Sunday night when a scan revealed a brain bleed and broken ribs.

Police interviewed the child’s parents and arrested Blake. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail and his bond was set at $15,500.

The infant is in serious but stable condition.