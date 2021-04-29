Bloomington hosts virtual Black Male Youth summit for middle, high school aged students

There will be two virtual events hosted Thursday to help shape the future for the African American community.

One to impact young men, and another to change issues the community as a whole is already facing.

The Bloomington Black Male Youth Summit will have three guest speakers and talk about different topics to help influence middle school and high school-aged students. Since it’s virtual, it’s open to anyone who wants to attend.

This is the second annual event. The first was in 2019, but they weren’t able to have one last year due to COVID. This year it will be over Zoom instead of in person.

The topics are Sports and Career Success, Mental Health Mindfulness, and Masculinity and Sexuality.

The summit is put on by the Commission on the Status of Black Men. Chair for the Commission James Sanders says they wanted to pick topics that would help lead the young men to success at this pivotal age.

“We want to bridge that gap between their dreams and where they are now. So I think that this event will help facilitate that discussion and facilitate something inside of themselves that they can use to achieve their goals and to actually make them more aware of how they can achieve those goals,” Sanders said.

“We just want this experience to be memorable in the respect that, they can figure out what they want to do and think of some tangible way that they can achieve that goal. It may be getting a good grade. It may be, ‘how do I manage my time to do whatever it is that I want to do. Or what do I need to do to get to a certain point.'”

Sanders says they picked this age group because this is an important time in their lives to hear the things that will be discussed.

“We think this is a pivotal time in their lives where they can go any way. So, we’re trying to reach them young enough where they can consider their paths and how to become successful.”

The virtual event out is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register here.

In Indy and Marion County, there will be the final public meeting in a series for members of the African American community to discuss their quality of life.

The Lily Endowment gave the Indianapolis Urban League $100 million to address challenges in the Black community. And this is part of the data gathering process to decide what to do with those funds.

The Urban League is working with several partners to see what issues people are facing and how they can use the donation to resolve the issues.

Those who want their voices heard can take part in the Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.