Bloomington leaders discuss recovering toward economic justice

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington leaders are working towards economic recovery amid the pandemic.

Mayor John Hamilton discussed his “recovering forward” plan that addresses jobs, the economy and housing.

The city wants to spend $2 million to get residents back on their feet. The money will go towards job re-entry programs, training apprenticeships, as well as $400,000 dollars for a housing shared equity program.

“We are the most expensive housing market in the state. 57:36 It makes it difficult for people to live and work and raise their family right in Bloomington,” Mayor John Hamilton, (D) Bloomington said.

The $2 million would come from 2019 funds that the city did not spend.