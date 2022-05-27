BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting that happened during the weekend of the Little 500.

The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 23 in a parking lot near the intersection of 6th Street and Lincoln Street. The shooting left a 26-year-old man critically wounded. The victim was treated at IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for continued care.

An investigation into the shooting uncovered that the incident happened after an argument between two groups became physical. Shortly after the fight began, the department reports that one of the men involved brandished a handgun and fired it once.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Michael Carson, Junior. The department said they questioned Carson on May 26 before transporting him to the jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

The department said a further investigation determined there was no connection between this shooting and the shooting that happened at the Kalao Nightclub on the same night.