Bloomington man facing eviction arrested after threatening to blow up apartments, says police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been arrested after police say he threatened to detonate explosives inside of his apartment and then threw a lit object at officers.

Police responded to the Kinser Flats apartments on Kinser Pike on Monday afternoon. The property manager told officers that a man living inside a second floor apartment, identified as 23-year-old Jaden Grubb, told someone he had military-grade explosives and planned on detonating them inside the building.

According to the property manager, Grubb was motivated by his pending eviction.

Investigators reviewed security footage from that morning showing the common hallway area. Someone from inside Grubb’s apartment was seen throwing a lit object, believed to be a firework, into the hallway. The item then exploded on camera.

Police approached the apartment upon learning Grubb had an active level 5 felony arrest warrant for the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

According to officers, Grubb refused to leave from a bedroom in the back of the dwelling. A 34-year-old woman came out of the room and told police Grubb had confined her in the room and would not let her leave at first.

Police say Grubb then began threatening officers and opened the door slightly to throw a burning object at them. That item exploded and caught the carpet on fire as police retreated the apartment.

All of the other apartments’ residents were evacuated as a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was brought in to assist.

After failed negotiations with the Crisis Negotiation Team and a police social worker, CIRT forced the bedroom door and took Grubb into custody without incident.

Grubb was booked into the Monroe County Jail for the following preliminary charges:

Attempted arson, level 4 felony

Intimidation, level 6 felony (two counts)

Criminal confinement, level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor

Outstanding arrest warrant (Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony)