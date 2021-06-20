Bloomington man swept away by flood found dead

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – JUNE 18: Fourth Street is covered in water between Grant and Dunn after a flash flood Friday night, which left a large portion of downtown flooded. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man swept away by floodwaters Friday night was found dead Sunday morning after extensive search efforts.

At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the Bloomington Police Department received a call from a man stating that his brother, 31-year-old Colten Booe, was missing. The man told police he looked for his brother at various locations but had been unable to find him.

BPD says they discovered that Booe was last seen Friday evening in a vehicle that had been driven into rapidly-moving floodwaters near the intersection of S. College Avenue and W. Dodds Street. Investigators were able to determine that Booe had been with a friend that night in a 2016 Nissan Versa headed southbound on College Avenue.

The friend told investigators that Booe attempted to drive through floodwaters near the intersection of College Ave. and Dodds St., but the vehicle began to drift and eventually collided with an unknown object. The friend said he climbed out of the open passenger window and was immediately dragged under water for several seconds. Eventually he managed to grab tree branches and pull himself from the flood waters, but he never saw Booe or the vehicle again, the man told police. He then contacted a family member to pick him up and was taken to the hospital after suffering several injuries.

Police say after receiving the missing person report, officers began checking the banks of the flooded creek and found the Nissan Versa on its side at about 8:45 a.m. in floodwaters in Switchyard Park. An Indiana State Police diver was able to get to the vehicle, but Booe was not inside. Officers checked the areas around Switchyard Park but did not locate Booe.

At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a group of family and friends found a body in a pile of flood debris about 50 yards south of County Club Drive near Clear Creek, according to BPD. Officers responded to the scene, and it was determined that the person was deceased. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields also responded to the scene and positively identified the decedent as Booe.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to determine Booe’s cause of death.