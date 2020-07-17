Bloomington mayor Hamilton proposes ‘Recovering Forward’ plan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — People in Bloomington want to know how the city plans to recover from the coronavirus and two apparently racial incidents that occurred in Monroe County over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Thursday, the mayor of Bloomington proposed what he calls a recovering forward plan. The mayor also said a mask mandate is likely, especially looking forward with students returning to IU’s campus.

“When we are hit, with problems like these we need our government to be especially active. We need counter-cyclical government to work against the slowdowns and shutdowns, to invest in recovery, to help us back on out feet, marching toward justice,” John Hamilton, (D) Mayor of Bloomington said.

He also said the budget for 2021 will present significant changes for the police department such as reducing funding for badged officer positions and increasing funding for neighborhood resource officers and social workers.

Hamilton also said the board of public safety will be reviewing all policing policies. The mayor appoints the members of that board.

He says they’ll be using guides such as the 21st Century Policing Report, Eight Can’t Wait and Campaign Zero.