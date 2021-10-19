Bloomington mosque vandalized; suspect caught on camera

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect caught on camera vandalizing the Islamic Center of Bloomington.

Police said the vandalism occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 18.

The footage obtained by police shows what appears to be a white male with short hair and layered clothing entering the playground area of the Center at approximately 1:13 a.m. The man can be seen in the footage damaging several picnic tables and dumping trash cans over.

A photo of the suspect caught on camera

Police said the man is also on camera breaking metal fencing, damaging an air conditioning unit, breaking a security camera and breaking several toys that were in the playground area before finally leaving around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crime, or who may know the identity of the suspect, is asked to call Detective John Alberson at (812) 339-4477.







Photos of the damage provided by CAIR-Chicago

The following statement is attributed to the Islamic Center of Bloomington:

“This incident has sent chills down our collective community’s spine. We do not feel safe and feel that the threat, which we believe is a hate crime, has not been dealt with adequately. The lone perpetrator captured in security footage clearly targeted our mosque, not touching any other cars, property, or residences in the area. While we worry that inaction may send the wrong message to those who think we are low hanging fruit, we note that many allies have warmly reached out to us; we are so glad to be a part of the loving and supportive Bloomington community and look forward to spending many more years among you.”

Bloomington police stated swaps for DNA evidence have been collected from the site and are being sent to a lab for testing.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR-Chicago), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, stated mosque vandalisms have increased since 2016 in the US and are often motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment.

CAIR-Chicago also released the following statement:

“Houses of worship are often targeted because they represent a community, not an individual. It is beyond me how a police department can conclusively determine the motive of the crime without a full and proper investigation that includes detectives, fingerprinting, an arrest, an exploration of the perpetrators background, and interviews. “Premature speculation that this is some run-of-the-mill fluke by a well-meaning inebriated person is an insult and a cop out, no pun intended. So is the excuse that they are too busy to do so. We are never too busy to pay our share of taxes. We expect and demand better from the police department and the city. Law enforcement authorities must conduct a swift investigation with seriousness and urgency.”