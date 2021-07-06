Bloomington PD: Man arrested for stabbing woman in neck at hotel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck last week.

Police were called to Wingate by Wyndham hotel for a reported stabbing on Thursday, July 1.

A female victim told police she was stabbed in the neck by a man. She had a large laceration and required hospital care.

After speaking to a witness, police arrested Christopher Marrero for attempted murder. It’s not known his relationship with the victim, but investigators say they did know each other.

