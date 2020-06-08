Bloomington police investigate after man found shot to death inside car at gas station

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Circle S gas station at 2110 N. Walnut Street on June 7 at 2:11 a.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Officers found a 39-year-old man in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Medics tried to save the man and transported him to the hospital, but he had died.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. Police haven’t found the suspect.

Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.