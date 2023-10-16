BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after two men fired multiple shots at each other in a shopping plaza early Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded around 1:46 p.m. to the shopping plaza located within the 300 block of E. Winslow Road after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

BPD said officers soon determined that two men, identified as an 18 and 19-year-old, had exchanged gunfire in the area. Nobody was struck by the stray bullets, according to BPD. However, officers did confirm that a nearby building had been damaged by the gunfire.

Witnesses on the scene reportedly told officers that they observed a white SUV drive away after the incident. BPD said the rear window of the SUV had been shattered due to the gunfire.

The same white SUV was found in the 2300 block of S. Rockport Road a short while later. Officers conducted a traffic stop and brought the occupants into custody without incident for questioning.

S. Rockport Road was closed to surrounding traffic for a few hours while the investigation continued.

Investigators reviewed video footage and conducted several interviews with witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting.

BPD said the 18 and 19-year-old men reportedly knew each other, leading police to believe that the incident was not random and was targeted.

A stolen firearm was also recovered over the course of the investigation.