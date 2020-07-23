Bloomington police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that place Wednesday night.

Police said one man was killed at an apartment complex on the south side of the city around 11:25 p.m. on July 22.

Officers responded to the complex in the 3200 block of S Walnut Springs Drive in reference to a call of a man shot in a parking lot.

Police said the caller reported that the man was lying in a pool of blood and appeared to be unresponsive.

Thomas M. Pleasant, Jr., 28, of Bloomington was found by police with a gunshot wound to the neck.

BPD said officers administered CPR until the ambulance came, and Pleasant was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, but was declared deceased at the hospital at 12:18 a.m.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and detectives are currently attempting to locate possible witnesses for interviews.