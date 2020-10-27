Bloomington police investigating after man shot, killed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) said officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of N. Willis Dr. after multiple reports of several shots fired on October 26, around 8:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 26-year-old man on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bloomington police immediately began resuscitation efforts, and the man was taken to IU Health by ambulance.

According to BPD, the victim was found to be dead on arrival at the hospital.

Several witnesses told investigators three males had been invited to the residence by the victim.

Witness statements said the suspects attempted to rob the man and multiple gunshots were fired.

The suspects then fled the area prior to police arriving.

BPD said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Chris Scott at (812)349-3382.