BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington Police K-9 has died unexpectedly, according to a post BPD published on Facebook Friday.

K-9 Ike joined the Bloomington Police Department in 2014. Police did not disclose the K-9’s cause of death.

“With great sadness we honor K-9 Ike, who unexpectedly passed away this morning,” BPD officials wrote in a statement published on social media. “Ike proudly served the citizens of Bloomington since August of 2014. We thank him for his service and will miss him greatly. Rest easy, Ike.”