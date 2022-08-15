UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing toddler in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department said the three-year-old girl was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll around 3:15 p.m. Monday. She is a white girl with blonde hair.

The girl was last seen wearing a green shirt that says “Mom’s BFF” and pink and blue shorts. Police have not provided the girl’s name.

The department encourages anyone who sees the girl call 911.