Bloomington police searching for woman who ran up and shot man in broad daylight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are searching for a woman they say ran up to a man in broad daylight and shot twice.

Samantha Glenn is considered armed and dangerous. Witnesses say she shot a man in the hand and the side around 11 a.m. Friday on West 12th Street. He is expected to survive.

An initial investigation indicates the man was walking in the neighborhood when he heard someone approaching. He turned to see the woman raise a handgun and shoot at him as he ran away.

Police identified Glenn as a person of interest in the shooting. The victim said he and his wife knew her for several years before the shooting.

Police say Glenn may be driving a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana plates 610RAL. If you see her, call 911 right away.