Police share photo of tattoo in hopes of identifying woman struck by vehicle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police seek the public’s help identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department says the woman was struck at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of East 3rd Street and South Park Ridge Road.

Investigators have been unable to speak with the woman due to her injuries and did not find any identification on her person, according to BPD.

Police shared a photo of a tattoo on the woman’s right inner forearm in hopes that someone will recognize it.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call Detective Kevin Frank at 812-349-3322.