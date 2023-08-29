BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation led by Bartholomew County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered more than 200 counterfeit Oxycodone pills this week and led to the arrest of two women.

Torien Thornton, 19, of Bloomington, was arrested for her alleged role as a distributor of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that may have also been laced with fentanyl.

BCSO said the investigation into Thornton began when it became aware of her alleged intention to begin distributing the narcotics in Bartholomew County.

Courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Thornton was located in Nashville with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A passenger in the car, Aireana Brandon, 19, also of Bloomington, was preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana.

Thornton’s 3-year-old child was also in the vehicle in the presence of the narcotics, BCSO said. A case manager with the Department of Child Services was contacted to look over the welfare of the child.

Thornton has been charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony. Thornton’s bond has been set at $60,000.

Both women were taken into custody at the Brown County Jail.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a unit comprised of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. The unit investigates the manufacturing and large-scale distribution of narcotics in Bartholomew County and any other location that may have an impact on Bartholomew county.