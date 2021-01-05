Bloomington woman fined for climbing Mount Rushmore at night

Mount Rushmore National Memorial on April 23, 2020, in Keystone, South Dakota. – The steep roads that wind their way to Mount Rushmore are completely deserted. The South Dakota tourist mecca attracts only a few clusters of visitors happy to escape the confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to climbing Mount Rushmore, a federal violation.

20-year-old Molly Venderley entered the plea at a hearing in federal court in Rapid City, South Dakota Monday. Two other misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Venderley, from Bloomington, Indiana, was fined $1,250 after entering her plea.

A report from a park ranger says Venderley told him she climbed in the dark Sunday because she knew it was against the law to scale the monument and knew the park was closed.

The ranger saw the woman’s flashlight on a security camera and found she had made it to the base of George Washington’s lapel.