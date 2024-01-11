BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Addressing homelessness was already one of Mayor Kerry Thomson’s top priorities when she took over the role last week, but two recent murders in one of the city’s homeless encampments has brought the issue to the forefront.

“My goal for our community is to use this tragic incident as as really motivation to have very real conversations about what’s happening with people who are unhoused and what’s happening with gun violence,” Mayor Thomson said.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a wooded area behind Wheeler Mission for a potential shooting.

Upon arrival, BPD said officers found an adult male in the 200 block of S. Westplex Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 52-year-old Curtis Butler, was found inside a tent and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in December, police arrested 42-year-old Craig Pearson and accused him of hacking a man to death with a machete in that same campground.

Those incidents are just part of the reason that Thomson said homelessness is a top issue.

“We don’t have to get it perfect right out of the gate,” Thomson said. “But there is no dignity in living in a tent and really there’s no pride in a community that thinks it can do no better.”

Despite only having been on the job for just over a week she said the work to address the problem has already begun.

“The mayor seat is the most powerful convener in the community,” Thomson said. “So that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been convening the conversations and directing them towards action.”

Thomson said the biggest challenge is providing the physical housing to get people of the streets. The other part of that is getting them access to long-term mental health treatment which she says has been lacking since the closure of state mental institutions.

“Since the Reagan-era, when we shut down our large state hospitals…there’s simply no place to go if you need long-term care,” Thomson said. “What we’ve done is dismantle the care, flawed as it was, and we’ve left people on the streets.”

While passionate about solving the problem, she doesn’t shy away from the difficulties that lie ahead. However, Thomson has a sign hanging outsider her office that reads “Homelessness is Solvable” and believes just that.

“We need all of the resources that we can get and those are volunteer resources, they’ll be financial resources and we need, first and foremost, the resource of creativity and innovation,” Thomson said.

The mayor said the lack of affordable housing is an issues across the board in Bloomington.

As for the investigation into the latest homeless camp homicide, Thomson said detectives are still working the case.