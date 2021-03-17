BMV adds American Sign Language as written exam option

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced Wednesday the addition of five new languages to its driver’s license written exam, including American Sign Language (ASL).

Commissioner Peter L. Lacy said Hoosiers will be able to take the test in 19 languages, up from 14, starting on Monday, March 29.

ASL is the first of five new languages to be added to the computer-based system. BMV said four more languages––Hindi, Croatian, Serbian, and Tagalog––will be added in the coming months as translations and peer reviews are completed.

“We are excited to offer American Sign Language in the form of a video translation to our menu of languages for the operator’s exam. Because ASL will be available in our computer-based system it will eliminate the requirement for these exams to be scheduled in advance,” said Commissioner Lacy.

According to the BMV, the written exam is an assessment designed to test an individual’s knowledge of traffics laws related to safe motor vehicle operation.

Written tests were formerly offered on paper, and are now being completed on computer terminals. The addition of ASL will add a new video dimension to the platform said the BMV.

All non-English translations of the exam are completed by certified translators and undergo a peer-review process prior to publication.

“We remain focused on providing great government service and are eager to rollout these five new languages over the next two-to-three months to better serve all Hoosiers,” Lacy added.

For more information about the languages offered and how to prepare for the BMV knowledge exam, visit the BMV website here.