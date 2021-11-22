BMV announces Monday hours for Madison Avenue branch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is opening the Madison Avenue branch on Mondays.

The change goes into effect on Monday, December 6, 2021. The branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The BMV says the hours of operations are to give Hoosiers another opportunity to visit a BMV branch on a Monday. According to the BMV, nearly all other branches in the area operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you — visit IN.gov/BMV.