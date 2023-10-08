INDIANAPOLIS — Two major public services have adjusted their hours in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be closed for the holiday on Monday. BMV branches were also closed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a press release, all BMV branches will resume regularly scheduled business on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Public Libraries will also be closed on Monday. IndyPL locations didn’t operate on Sunday either.

IndyPL’s online services will still be available on both Sunday and Monday, per a press release. Those with overdue books can still return them on Monday by using the drop boxes located outside many Indianapolis Public Libraries. Materials can also be renewed online or by phone at (317) 269-5222.

Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day are not listed as observed holidays on the Indianapolis Department of Public Works’ website. IndyGo’s website also indicates that the Circle City’s bus system does not observe Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Like Indy DPW and IndyGo, the Marion County Clerk’s Office does not list Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day as observed holidays on its website.