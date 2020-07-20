Board of education delays start of Lawrence Township school year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Lawrence Township board of education voted unanimously Monday to delay the start of school for students from August 3 to August 13.

The district says the additional time will be used “to assure staff comfort with classroom configurations, to allow staff additional time for walkthroughs and development of routines for classrooms and labs, time to test broadband load for virtual teams, and additional time for dissemination and review of the current plan as well as contingency plans.”

The complete district re-entry plan is available at www.LTschools.org/re-entry. Students have the option of returning to school for on-site instruction or enrolling in virtual learning programming.

“We believe this delay provides the needed additional time to ensure staff comfort with the re-entry plan,” said Superintendent Dr. Shawn A. Smith. “Keeping in mind the fluidity of the situation and potential for future changes, I believe the MSD of Lawrence Township will be ready to welcome students to the 2020-2021 school year on August 13.”