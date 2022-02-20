INDIANAPOLIS — It may still be cold outside, but you can enjoy all the great outdoors has to offer in perfect comfort in central Indiana at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The show, like many, was canceled in 2021 due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but returns now for the 67th running.

From massive live fishing tanks with demonstrations from Bass fishing pros like Mike DelVisco, foot pedaling kayaks with Kayak Bass Fishing, massive motorhome, boat and RV walkthroughs with Mount Comfort RV’s and even tips and tricks on guided Canadian expeditions with Gold Arrow Camp and so much more.

If that isn’t enough, you can catch performances with Twiggy, The Waterskiing Squirrel and dogs leaping into a massive water tank with Alpha K9 University.

Coming up on @FOX59 Winston with Alpha K9 University is set to AMAZE! 💦🦮 pic.twitter.com/dsTkKjHZHS — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) February 20, 2022

Show organizer Mitch Renfro with Renfro Productions says it’s a safe bet there’s something in one of the seven buildings for everyone.

Sunday, Feb. 20th the show opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.

It will be closed Feb. 21 & 22 but returns Wednesday & Thursday, Feb. 23 & 24, 12-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 1-8 p.m. Saturday Feb. 26, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and closes Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $14 online.