Bob Rohrman, known for car dealerships and quirky commercials, dies

Bob Rohrman, who’s appeared in TV commercials on Indianapolis airwaves for years, has died.

According to his family, the car dealership owner died Tuesday night, WGN reports.

Rohrman owns more than 30 dealerships in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. He’s known for his quirky commercials and the motto, “There’s only one Bob Rohrman!”

Rohrman, who was 87, was born in Lafayette and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 2019.

Rohrman began selling cars in Lafayette in 1955 at a Ford dealership. By 1963, he decided there were no further opportunities there and struck out on his own–eventually growing the dealership network into one of the region’s largest.

He has been involved in several philanthropic ventures, donating money to build a tennis complex for Lafayette Central Catholic High School and giving money to build the multi-million-dollar Performing Arts Center at Lafayette Jefferson Public High School.

The football field at Purdue University’s Ross-Ade Stadium will bear Rohrman’s name for the upcoming season, the university announced in December 2019. The Rohrman family gifted the athletic department $15 million.

Rohrman lived in Chicago. WGN was the first to report the news. His cause of death has not been announced.