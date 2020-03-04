Body camera captures Greenwood police officer’s parking lot ‘standoff’ with feral cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood police officer who arrived to break up an argument ended up being attacked by a feral cat.

The department released body camera footage of the encounter.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the incident happened early Wednesday morning. Two women began arguing outside Village Pantry at 99 S. Madison Ave., leading to a welfare check.

One of the responding officers, Andrew Buxton, arrived and said a feral cat wandered into the area and “began howling at officers and the two female parties involved.”

The officers generally ignored the cat, according to the incident report, until Buxton tried to escort one of the women to a police car so she could get a ride home.

The cat, “unprovoked,” then jumped onto Buxton's right leg and “scratched and/or bit” him, causing him to bleed.

After the encounter, the cat continued screeching at the officer and followed him until he got into his squad car.

“This stray cat comes up and starts howling and screaming up a storm,” Buxton explained in the video, saying he tried to keep his distance from the cat.

“This cat jumps all over me and scratches my legs,” he continued. “The scratches hurt, but I don’t know how bad it is. I don’t know if the cat’s got some disease or what.”

The cat eventually made his way to the front of the Village Pantry, where animal control officers captured it.

Buxton went to Franciscan Health Indianapolis for treatment, according to the report.

