Body found 200 yards from abandoned car crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A body found in a solar panel field is believed to be related to a car crash where Noblesville police found no occupant inside a smashed vehicle.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers responded to the crash on Presley Drive on Friday where an unoccupied 2003 Toyota Corolla was found smashed into concrete barriers. Police say the barriers were situated at the end of a dead-end roadway.

Police found no evidence of serious personal injury and were unable to locate a driver in the immediate area.

Police say three days later officers returned to the area of the crash after family of the alleged driver said they had not returned home since the accident.

Officers searched the area on foot and with the assistance of a department drone. On the drone’s fourth flight, a body was spotted lying in a nearby solar panel field 200 yards west of the crash scene.

Police identified the deceased as Jeffrey Beeson, 62, of Noblesville.

The coroner’s report determined Beeson died as a result of trauma consistent with a motor vehicle crash.

While the investigation remains ongoing, police say preliminary information suggests Beeson left the scene of the crash and later succumbed to his injuries in the solar panel field.

A toxicology examination was administered and the results are expected in four-to-six weeks.