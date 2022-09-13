WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An identification has been made for a man found in a West Lafayette pond on August 23.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. The ID was possible based on DNA results from the Indiana State Laboratory.

His body was found by West Lafayette police in a retention pond just north of the William H. Harrison bridge.

It’s unknown how Yang got into the water, and the coroner’s office has not released a final cause and manner of death. That information is pending a final autopsy report.

Yang was a graduate student at Purdue University.